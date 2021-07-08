Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce ($3.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($6.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.29). Novavax posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,153.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($6.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($20.38) to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $30.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $48.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The company’s revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total value of $694,307.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,722.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,914 shares of company stock valued at $17,382,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth $4,036,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth $3,487,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Novavax by 300.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 426.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Novavax stock traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.85. The stock had a trading volume of 126,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

