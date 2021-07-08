Analysts Anticipate Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%. The business had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter.

INVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,078. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a current ratio of 98.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $134,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 68.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

