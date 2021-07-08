17,000 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Bought by Maso Capital Partners Ltd

Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.70. The company had a trading volume of 216,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,846,259. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.84.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.35.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.