KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Acquires Shares of 208,834 OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 208,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000. OneConnect Financial Technology accounts for about 1.6% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 487,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 305,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,093 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,654,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 590,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 21,904 shares during the last quarter. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on OCFT shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:OCFT traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.21. 20,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,416. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.86 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.