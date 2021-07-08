Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,138,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77,270 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of Alibaba Group worth $489,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.28. 981,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,515,955. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.34. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $541.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.30.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

