dKargo Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One dKargo coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $117.47 million and $30.92 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dKargo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00057646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.34 or 0.00936658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005276 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,173,691,666 coins. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DKAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.