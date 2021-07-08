Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.200-$10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Group 1 Automotive also updated its Q2 guidance to $10.20-10.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded up $8.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.50. 4,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,015. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.55. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.83.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

