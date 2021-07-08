Graham Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 568,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,527 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Talos Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Talos Energy by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $8,208,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock worth $60,487,743. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Talos Energy stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.22. 42,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.47. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.