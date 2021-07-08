Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,481 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 24,791 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.77% of Piedmont Lithium worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,207,000. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,949,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Clarkson Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,016. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.25 and a beta of 0.37. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.09.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $1,664,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

