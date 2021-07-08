Graham Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 66.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 514,000 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after buying an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,553,000 after buying an additional 90,576 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after buying an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,552,000 after purchasing an additional 122,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.77. 1,798,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,044,276. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.