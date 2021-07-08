2,067,000 Shares in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,067,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,137,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 1.44% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $4,498,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $26,253,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $268,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPOF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,378. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

