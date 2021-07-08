Sphera Funds Management LTD. Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 304,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 1,807.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 54,228 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EUCR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.84. 2,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,060. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

