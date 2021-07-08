Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,460 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,911,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.18. 366,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,216,741. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $112.81 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $314.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

