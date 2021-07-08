Sphera Funds Management LTD. Acquires Shares of 400,000 Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000.

HCCCU traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,330. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

