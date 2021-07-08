Sphera Funds Management LTD. Buys 18,740 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,880 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 1.06% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KALV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 11,017 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $284,128.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,128.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 8,933 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $268,436.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,061 shares of company stock worth $3,433,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.88. 3,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,173. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.16.

KALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

