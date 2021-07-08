Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $7.32 Million Stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. reduced its stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Silverback Therapeutics were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 4,892.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,518,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,872,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 1,036.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 199,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,237,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBTX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Silverback Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.65. 3,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,735. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silverback Therapeutics Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.