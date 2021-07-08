Sphera Funds Management LTD. Acquires Shares of 201,984 IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 201,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,607 shares of company stock worth $156,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDYA. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.39. 49,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,431. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.72.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

