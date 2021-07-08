Ossiam Purchases 90,201 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,201 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.0% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

Shares of BAC traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,884,028. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $331.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

