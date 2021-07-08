Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 0.8% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,667,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $347,587,000 after buying an additional 105,956 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $384.47. The stock had a trading volume of 25,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,545. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.82. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.15.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,615 shares of company stock valued at $12,712,079. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

