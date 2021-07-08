Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $25.17 Average PT from Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

HP traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $30.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,662. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,267,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,681,000 after purchasing an additional 624,269 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 621,301 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after purchasing an additional 546,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

