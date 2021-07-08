Mooncoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $140.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.58 or 0.00400925 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000578 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

