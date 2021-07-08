Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives GBX 2,680 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,680 ($35.01).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Experian to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain bought 2,250 shares of Experian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, for a total transaction of £57,285 ($74,843.22). Also, insider Kerry Williams sold 92,720 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,659 ($34.74), for a total value of £2,465,424.80 ($3,221,093.28).

LON EXPN traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,919 ($38.14). The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,628. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The firm has a market cap of £26.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,743.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

