Algorand (ALGO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $76.27 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002658 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $76.27 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00037656 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00269021 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00037902 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $982.29 or 0.02993085 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,588,395,486 coins and its circulating supply is 3,114,232,629 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALGOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.