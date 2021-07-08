Metadium Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $133.34 million and $21.69 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00057576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00019353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.27 or 0.00930167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005295 BTC.

About Metadium

META is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “METAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.