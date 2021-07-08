Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $32.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of HR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,667. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.