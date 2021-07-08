Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,274,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,285 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $92,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 122,604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 699,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,112,000 after purchasing an additional 189,702 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Citigroup by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,620,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,618,000 after purchasing an additional 90,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $66.44 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

