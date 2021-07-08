The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 0.2% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,800,000 after buying an additional 1,645,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,345,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,505,000 after buying an additional 1,995,835 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,295,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,690,000 after buying an additional 2,628,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.00. 214,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,952,239. The stock has a market cap of $232.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

