Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $178.96 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,058 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Chemed worth $178,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Chemed by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE CHE traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $478.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,722. The business’s 50 day moving average is $484.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

