Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,337 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Bank of Hawaii worth $216,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 117,161 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BOH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,836. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.67.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $478,830.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,900 shares in the company, valued at $19,857,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,768,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,176 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

