Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $422.03 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,468,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,715 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for about 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $422,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.15. 24,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,034. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.12.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

