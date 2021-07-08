Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Makes New $272.96 Million Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,920,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,964,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 2.40% of LPL Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in LPL Financial by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $6,847,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LPL Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.28.

LPLA traded down $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $134.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,805. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.45. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.25.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

