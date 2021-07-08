nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,557,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,885 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $304,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCNO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in nCino by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,078,000 after purchasing an additional 298,543 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in nCino by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in nCino by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in nCino by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in nCino by 2,181.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,565,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other nCino news, Director Jeff Horing sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $172,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,359.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $22,743,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at $88,626,070.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,448 shares of company stock worth $27,842,850 over the last 90 days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of nCino stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $63.29. 9,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,964. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a PE ratio of -114.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCNO. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

