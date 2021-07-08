MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $3.98 Million in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $270,545,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 823,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $61,976,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,445. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.44.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

