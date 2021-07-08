Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 1,157.9% in the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in Anthem by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Anthem by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $387.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $388.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.79.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

