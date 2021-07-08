MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 275,256 shares during the quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $77,133,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,676,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,075 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 13,851.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,825,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,534 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 368.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,101,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 36.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

MTG traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,065. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

