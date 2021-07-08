Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,131 shares of company stock worth $7,901,571. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target stock opened at $247.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.91. The company has a market capitalization of $122.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $116.73 and a 12-month high of $248.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Argus increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

