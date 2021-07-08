Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $50,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,174,000 after buying an additional 964,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.97.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $188.19. 80,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,637. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

