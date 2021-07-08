Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $27.25 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 50,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Shares of SYK traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $261.16. 6,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,120. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.55. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $176.07 and a 1 year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

