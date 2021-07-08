Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $912.96 Million Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,788,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,231,487 shares during the period. Autohome makes up 2.4% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Autohome worth $912,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at $251,577,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Autohome by 5,517.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,514,000 after buying an additional 1,848,287 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth approximately $156,156,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,848,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,659,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.73. 26,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,819. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.51. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.80 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.71.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $5.13. The business had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. TheStreet downgraded Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CLSA lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

