MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $8.84 Million in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 373,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,000. The Williams Companies accounts for 0.6% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

WMB traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 164,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,066. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

