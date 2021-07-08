Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $243,425.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00057766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.96 or 0.00915192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

