Solaris Price Tops $0.20 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Solaris coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000618 BTC on exchanges. Solaris has a total market cap of $294,566.04 and $70,994.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solaris has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014150 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Solaris Profile

Solaris is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 2,174,480 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,441 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solaris is a Hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the XEVAN algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Solaris Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

