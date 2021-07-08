Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,155 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,155 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $2,353,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

Morningstar stock traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,487. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.00 and a 1-year high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.