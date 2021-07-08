Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Reduced by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.6% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,286,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $66,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 346,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 684.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 49,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 42,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,627,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 106,486 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 435,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,060,826. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97. The company has a market cap of $224.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

