Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,496,000 after buying an additional 663,656 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after buying an additional 4,563,420 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 59,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $46.73. 148,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,891,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.