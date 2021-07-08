Scion Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Scion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the period. Ingles Markets accounts for 0.7% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Scion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMKTA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMKTA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

