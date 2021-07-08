Nordea Investment Management AB Has $391.52 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 823,763 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23,119 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Adobe were worth $391,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $602.34. The company had a trading volume of 39,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,909. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.29 and a 52 week high of $607.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $525.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $286.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

