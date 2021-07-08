The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will report $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. The Kroger reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Kroger.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,132. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,935,000 after buying an additional 406,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $226,065,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.90. 147,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,129,511. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.