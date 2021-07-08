Toroso Investments LLC Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,581 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 479,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,795. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

