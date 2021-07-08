Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,989 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $557.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,552. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.45. The company has a market capitalization of $109.99 billion, a PE ratio of 735.33, a PEG ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $390.84 and a one year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.29.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,707 shares of company stock worth $8,778,506 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

